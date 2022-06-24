Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 20, 2022 1:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an interview with German RND media, Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his unwillingness to send heavy weapons to Ukraine even though the German parliament approved the decision three weeks ago. Melnyk says that Scholz is likely “stalling for time” and waiting for a ceasefire in Ukraine when "there would no longer be any need for courageous decisions.”

