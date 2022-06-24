Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine's Security and Defense Council to assemble urgently.

February 21, 2022 7:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky called the meeting of the security council at 8 p.m. Kyiv time.

