externalUkraine’s military: Ukraine, Russia engage in ‘artillery duel’ in southern Ukraine.

June 13, 2022 7:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” said on June 12 that it killed 22 Russian troops and destroyed three Russian T-62 tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three military vehicles. Russian forces reportedly continue to strengthen their lines of defense in the region but are not conducting offensive operations. Russian forces are also shelling the suburbs of Mykolaiv, while they reportedly face resistance in Kherson Oblast as occupying forces forced the celebration of  “Russia Day.”

