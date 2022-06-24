Ukraine’s military: Russian forces sustain personnel, equipment losses amid ‘tense’ fighting in southern Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 7, 2022 4:12 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” said on June 6 that Ukrainian forces killed 26 Russian troops and destroyed 10 units of equipment, including one tank, six armored combat vehicles, two cars, and a howitzer. Ukraine’s military reportedly conducted airstrikes on Russian forces in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, including on ammunition depots in the region.