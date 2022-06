This item is part of our running news digest

As of 9 a.m. on March 8 and since the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's military destroyed 1,036 armored personnel carriers, 474 vehicles, 303 tanks, 120 artillery systems, 60 fuel tanks, 56 multiple launch rocket systems, 80 helicopters, 48 aircraft, 27 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 7 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 3 boats.