Ukraine's First Lady visits Westminster Hall, where Queen lying in state.
September 18, 2022 9:23 pm
Prior to Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 19, First Lady Olena Zelenska – along with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko – paid her respects to the Queen and met with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in Buckingham Palace. Zelenska will attend the Queen's funeral, representing Ukraine. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Sept. 8. She reigned for 70 years.
