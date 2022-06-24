Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkraine's Armed Forces: Russians withdraw 700 units of military equipment from Kyiv overnight

This item is part of our running news digest

March 31, 2022 6:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Deputy Chief of Staff of Land Forces Oleksandr Gruzevych said during a briefing that Ukraine sees a partial withdrawal of Russian battalion tactical troops from Kyiv, heading towards Ivankiv and Belarus.

He added that measures are underway to liberate settlements on the outskirts of Kyiv but warned that Moscow's forces that still remain around the capital are "quite large." Ukraine's Armed Forces believe that they will focus on taking the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, according to Gruzevych.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok