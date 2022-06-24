Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkraine likely to join EU 'in few years', French EU affairs minister says.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 10, 2022 1:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine likely to join EU 'in few years', French EU affairs minister says. Minister Clement Beaune said, "it is my deep conviction that European Union, I don't know when, in a few years, will probably be extended to Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, perhaps to other countries." The minister also reiterated the need to move away from Russian gas as "fast as possible," adding that "Russia counts on the fact that we have need of it."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok