Ukraine launches fundraising campaign for ‘Army of Drones’.
July 1, 2022 6:13 pm
The UNITED24 fundraising platform, together with the General Staff and Digital Transformation Ministry, announced the start of a fundraising campaign to buy drones and repair them, as well as to organize pilot training courses. People from around the world can donate money for the program, as well as their own drones if they meet the requirements.