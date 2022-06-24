Ukraine expects escalation in the south following sinking of Russian flagship Moskva.
April 15, 2022 7:11 pm
According to Nataliia Humeniuk, press person for Ukraine’s southern security and defense forces, Ukraine expects Russian missile and artillery attacks on southern regions to intensify in revenge for the destruction of Moskva. Ukraine says it hit the missile cruiser with Neptune anti-ship missiles in the Black Sea on April 14. Russia reported that Moskva had sunk after suffering from a fire that detonated ammunition on board.