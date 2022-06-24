Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkraine expects escalation in the south following sinking of Russian flagship Moskva.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 15, 2022 7:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Nataliia Humeniuk, press person for Ukraine’s southern security and defense forces, Ukraine expects Russian missile and artillery attacks on southern regions to intensify in revenge for the destruction of Moskva. Ukraine says it hit the missile cruiser with Neptune anti-ship missiles in the Black Sea on April 14. Russia reported that Moskva had sunk after suffering from a fire that detonated ammunition on board.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok