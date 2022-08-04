Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 1, 2022 5:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ministry of Digital Transformation wrote an open letter to Meta (formerly Facebook), asking to make the moderation rules public and share a list of words considered unacceptable by social network algorithms. The ministry believes that that would help avoid mass blockings of Ukrainian bloggers and journalists who share photo and video evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. “The Russian propaganda remains (intact), but the posts of Ukrainians become 'sensitive content' to the world,” the ministry stressed.

