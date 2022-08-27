Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 27, 2022

externalUK to send 6 undersea minehunter drones to Ukraine to help clear coastline

This item is part of our running news digest

August 27, 2022 1:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 27 that the Royal Navy and its U.S. partners will teach dozens of Ukrainian personnel to use the autonomous minehunting vehicles over the coming months.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok