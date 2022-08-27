UK to send 6 undersea minehunter drones to Ukraine to help clear coastline
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 1:36 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.K. Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 27 that the Royal Navy and its U.S. partners will teach dozens of Ukrainian personnel to use the autonomous minehunting vehicles over the coming months.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.