externalUK Intelligence: Russia’s withdrawal from Kharkiv Oblast is recognition of its inability to capture key Ukrainian cities.

May 12, 2022 9:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia’s prioritization of operations in the Donbas has left elements deployed in the Kharkiv Oblast “vulnerable to the mobile, and highly motivated, Ukrainian counter-attacking force.” Therefore, despite Russia’s success in encircling Kharkiv in the initial stages of the war, it has reportedly withdrawn units from the oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
