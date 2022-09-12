Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 11:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence briefing on Sept. 12 that Russian forces will likely be forced to retreat from the entirety of occupied northern Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River amid Ukraine's counteroffensive in the region. Down in the south, the ministry noted that Russia is likely struggling to reinforce enough troops forward across the Dnipro River to the front line, and its improvised floating bridge that it began building over two weeks ago remains incomplete. Deployed Russian troops' trust toward their leadership is likely to deteriorate further following Ukraine's latest success on the battlefield, according to the U.K. intelligence.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
