UK intelligence: Putin's acceptance of problems 'highlights dysfunction' of mobilization

October 3, 2022 11:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has admitted his mobilization isn't going well. "A lot of questions are being raised… and we must promptly correct our mistakes and not repeat them," he told Russia's Security Council, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

"Putin's unusually rapid acknowledgment of problems highlights dysfunction of the mobilization over its first week," the report reads.

"Local officials are likely unclear on the exact scope and legal rationale of the campaign" and have conscripted some personnel not eligible for "partial mobilization" claimed by Kremlin, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 3.

According to it, Russia is also struggling to provide proper training to drafted reservists arriving at the transit camps and find officers to lead new units.

On Sept. 29, the U.K. Defense Ministry stated that mobilization in Russia would significantly affect the Russian economy as the availability of labor is expected to shrink with the mass departure of educated people trying to avoid conscription.

