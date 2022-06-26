Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, June 26, 2022

externalUK Intelligence: Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a significant achievement of Russian forces

This item is part of our running news digest

June 26, 2022 9:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia’s capture of the city is a significant achievement within the reduced objective of the invasion, which in April shifted from aiming to occupy the majority of Ukraine to a more focused offensive in the Donbas. “However, it is only one of several challenging objectives Russia will need to achieve to occupy the whole of the Donbas region,” the ministry said. Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast fell to Russia on June 25, bringing Moscow closer to taking full control of the oblast, 95% of which is already under the control of Russian forces.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok