UK Defense Ministry: Putin’s order to increase Russian army unlikely to substantially improve its combat power in Ukraine.
August 28, 2022 10:11 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that this is because Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops, and very few new contract servicemen are being recruited. “It remains unclear whether Russia will attempt to fill this increased allocation by recruiting more volunteer ‘contract’ soldiers, or by increasing the annual targets for the conscription draft,” the ministry said.
