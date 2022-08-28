Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: Putin’s order to increase Russian army unlikely to substantially improve its combat power in Ukraine.

August 28, 2022 10:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that this is because Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops, and very few new contract servicemen are being recruited. “It remains unclear whether Russia will attempt to fill this increased allocation by recruiting more volunteer ‘contract’ soldiers, or by increasing the annual targets for the conscription draft,” the ministry said.

