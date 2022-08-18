Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 18, 2022

externalUK Defense Ministry: Heavy attrition of Russian main battle tanks partially due to Russia’s failure to properly fit explosive reactive armor.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 18, 2022 9:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The ministry said on Aug. 18 that if used correctly, ERA degrades the effectiveness of incoming projectiles before they hit the tank. “This suggests that Russian forces have not rectified a culture of poor ERA use, which dates back to the First Chechen War in 1994,” the report reads.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok