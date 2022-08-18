UK Defense Ministry: Heavy attrition of Russian main battle tanks partially due to Russia’s failure to properly fit explosive reactive armor.
August 18, 2022
The ministry said on Aug. 18 that if used correctly, ERA degrades the effectiveness of incoming projectiles before they hit the tank. “This suggests that Russian forces have not rectified a culture of poor ERA use, which dates back to the First Chechen War in 1994,” the report reads.