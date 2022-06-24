Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Intelligence: Russian forces continue encircling Ukraine's eastern cities

March 20, 2022 11:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Having almost no progress in capturing these cities, Russia has increased indiscriminate shelling of residential areas, according to the report released by the UK Ministry of Defense on March 20. Russia is likely to continue using its heavy firepower “to support assaults on urban areas as it looks to limit its own already considerable losses, at the cost of further civilian casualties,” the report reads.

