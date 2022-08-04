Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 2, 2022 7:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhii Borzov said that anti-aircraft alerts over the city were working and two Russian rockets were shot down on Aug. 2. Details of the area where the rockets were targeting have not been disclosed. A Russian missile strike hit downtown Vinnytsia on July 14, killing 27 and injuring more than 100 others. 

