Two Russian rockets shot down over Vinnytsia on Aug. 2
August 2, 2022 7:17 pm
Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhii Borzov said that anti-aircraft alerts over the city were working and two Russian rockets were shot down on Aug. 2. Details of the area where the rockets were targeting have not been disclosed. A Russian missile strike hit downtown Vinnytsia on July 14, killing 27 and injuring more than 100 others.