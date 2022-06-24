Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks to be held on March 7.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 5, 2022 7:30 pm
A member of the Ukrainian delegation, lawmaker David Arakhamia, announced the date in a Facebook post.
