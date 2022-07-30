Сombine harvester hits anti-tank mine in field near Kharkiv; farmer injured.
July 30, 2022 5:59 pm
A combine harvester drove over an anti-tank mine in Kharkiv Oblast on July 30, according to the State Emergency Service. Farmers have been suffering from hostilities regularly. On July 24, a tractor hit an explosive in the field near Kharkiv, killing the farmer driving it. On July 23, Russia’s shelling killed a farmer in the northern Sumy Oblast. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a combine harvester hit a landmine during fieldwork on July 20. The driver survived.