Shock wave damages facade of the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv early on March 15.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 15, 2022 8:17 am
The station will be closed for transit users until repairs can be affected.
This item is part of our running news digest
The station will be closed for transit users until repairs can be affected.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.