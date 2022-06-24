Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Shock wave damages facade of the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv early on March 15.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 15, 2022 8:17 am
The station will be closed for transit users until repairs can be affected.

