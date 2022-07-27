Security Service: Russian occupiers resume Berkut riot police in Kherson Oblast, torture and threaten residents
July 25, 2022 11:45 am
Russian occupiers have resumed the work of the Berkut riot police, which was known for extreme brutality, to suppress and threaten the Ukrainian resistance in the occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on July 25. “Victims are subjected to psychological pressure, violence, and death threats. The facts of abduction and torture of people have been recorded,” the agency said.