Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalSecurity Service: Russian occupiers resume Berkut riot police in Kherson Oblast, torture and threaten residents

This item is part of our running news digest

July 25, 2022 11:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian occupiers have resumed the work of the Berkut riot police, which was known for extreme brutality, to suppress and threaten the Ukrainian resistance in the occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on July 25. “Victims are subjected to psychological pressure, violence, and death threats. The facts of abduction and torture of people have been recorded,” the agency said.


externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok