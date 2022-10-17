Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia's attacks kill 6 in Donetsk Oblast, 1 in Zaporizhzhia

October 11, 2022 9:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed six civilians and wounded eight in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Oct. 11. 

Russia also fired 12 S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia in the morning, killing one person and hitting a car dealership and an educational institution, according to Oleksandr Starukh, the oblast governor.

Russian troops hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight with Grad, Uragan, Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, and heavy artillery, damaging a gas station, a shop, private houses, a gas pipeline, and powerlines, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

