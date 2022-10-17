Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia's attacks injure 8 in Kharkiv Oblast, 6 in Donetsk Oblast

October 14, 2022 11:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have hit several settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring eight people, including two 16-year-old boys, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, reported on Oct. 14. 

Russia’s attacks wounded six civilians in Donetsk Oblast; four more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation were found in liberated Lyman and Yakovlivka, according to the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian troops also struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 51-year-old man and damaging an industrial enterprise, private houses, water pipes, and power lines, said Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor, on Oct. 14.

