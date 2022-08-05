Russian troops shell Kharkiv, injure at least 3 people.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 5, 2022 12:05 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The shelling was reported by Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synyehubov.
This item is part of our running news digest
The shelling was reported by Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synyehubov.
Join our community
Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.