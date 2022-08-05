Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian troops shell Kharkiv, injure at least 3 people.

August 5, 2022 12:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The shelling was reported by Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synyehubov.

