Russian occupiers capture Trostyanets, in Sumy Oblast. The city is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, according to Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of Sumy Regional State Administration. Locals are not able to buy food and other goods, shops are being looted and snipers are on alert. Russian troops control the city's ambulance station and do not allow medical staff to leave except for emergency care for children.