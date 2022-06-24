Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian occupiers abducted deputy in occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 1, 2022 11:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

 Ihor Protokovylo was kidnapped from his home on April 19, local authorities reported on May 1. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok