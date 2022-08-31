Russian independent media: Russia likely to face acute shortage of weapons by end of 2022
August 31, 2022 6:39 pm
According to The Insider, there are already very few guided missiles, while shells for artillery and armored vehicles will be exhausted by the end of the year if the intensity of the war is maintained at the current level. The media also reported that the state of Russian military aviation does not allow for a full-scale air campaign. Russia has used at least 7 million shells since Feb. 24, according to publication.
