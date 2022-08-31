Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 31, 2022
According to The Insider, there are already very few guided missiles, while shells for artillery and armored vehicles will be exhausted by the end of the year if the intensity of the war is maintained at the current level. The media also reported that the state of Russian military aviation does not allow for a full-scale air campaign. Russia has used at least 7 million shells since Feb. 24, according to publication.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
