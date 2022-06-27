Russian hacker group “Killnet” conducted a massive cyberattack on Lithuanian government websites and companies. According to a statement published by "Killnet," the goal was to force Lithuania to “immediately revoke its decision to ban the transit of Russian goods from the Kaliningrad region to Russia.” According to Lithuanian TV channel TV3, the cyberattacks hit the ministries of foreign affairs, internal affairs, defense, justice, as well as the State Tax Inspectorate of Lithuania.