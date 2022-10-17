Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia with missiles
September 25, 2022 1:08 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian missiles hit the city early on Sept. 25. He urged the residents to remain in shelters.
