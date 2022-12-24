Russian attacks kill 15 people, injure 17 over past day

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces killed three civilians in Krasnohorivka, Ivanivka, and Bakhmut and wounded 15 more in other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 8. Due to Russia’s attack on the town of Kurakhove, 10 people were killed, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia struck Kherson Oblast 30 times with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, tanks, and mortars, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. The attacks damaged civil infrastructure facilities and residential buildings, Yanushevych added.

Russian troops hit settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 40 times, wounding one person, said Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh. Law enforcement officers received 18 reports about the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the region, according to acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev.

Russian forces struck logistical facilities in Mykolaiv at night with S-300 missiles, damaging equipment Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Viltalii Kim wrote on Telegram. The Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities on the Black Sea coast were also under Russian attack. No casualties were reported.

Russia's military hit the city of Kupiansk, damaging an administrative building, nearby cars, and a residential building, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The town of Pechenihy was also under Russian fire. There were no casualties in both attacks, according to Syniehubov.

Over the past day, Russia fired 26 mines on the Myropillia and Znob-Novhorodske communities close to the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said.

Russian forces used heavy artillery to fire 70 times at Nikopol and the nearby Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivka communities overnight, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, wrote. No casualties were reported.

Russia also attacked seven settlements in Luhansk Oblast over the past day, according to the regional state administration. There is no information on casualties and damage.