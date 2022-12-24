Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Russia heavily shells Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 8:43 am
Russian forces used heavy artillery to fire 70 times at Nikopol and the nearby Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivka communities overnight on Dec. 8, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, wrote on Telegram. 

The air raid sirens remained on for 13 hours in the area, Lukashuk said. No casualties were reported. 

Ukrainian-held Nikopol sits across the 10-kilometer-wide Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe's largest nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces since March 4. 

Russian troops have used the plant as a military base to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory. 

