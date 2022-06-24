Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian ambassador to Canada publishes statement on potential WMD provocations, places blame on US.

April 24, 2022 3:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ambassador Oleg Stepanov made a statement, directed at the government and news media outlets, stating that Russia believes there will be a false flag incident in Ukraine involving chemical, biochemical or nuclear weapons. He claimed the incident would be the result of American intelligence services trying to blame Russia. Stepanov made the accusation despite being unable to clarify the nature, location, target, or timing of such an attack.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

