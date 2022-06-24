Russian ambassador to Canada publishes statement on potential WMD provocations, places blame on US.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 24, 2022 3:29 am
Ambassador Oleg Stepanov made a statement, directed at the government and news media outlets, stating that Russia believes there will be a false flag incident in Ukraine involving chemical, biochemical or nuclear weapons. He claimed the incident would be the result of American intelligence services trying to blame Russia. Stepanov made the accusation despite being unable to clarify the nature, location, target, or timing of such an attack.