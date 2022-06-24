Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian Ambassador: Moscow will not “capitulate” in Ukraine

May 15, 2022 12:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov also stated on a talk show that “the U.S. is becoming increasingly involved in a conflict with the most unpredictable consequences for the two nuclear powers,” Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported. The ambassador also claimed Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin's goals in Ukraine will be "completely fulfilled."

