Russian Ambassador: Moscow will not “capitulate” in Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
May 15, 2022 12:49 am
Russia's Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov also stated on a talk show that “the U.S. is becoming increasingly involved in a conflict with the most unpredictable consequences for the two nuclear powers,” Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported. The ambassador also claimed Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin's goals in Ukraine will be "completely fulfilled."