Russia says fire continues at seized drilling rigs in Black Sea after Ukrainian attack
June 21, 2022 3:23 pm
Russian senator in Crimea Olga Kovitidi said firefighters tried to reach the rigs but could not as the fire had already reached the well, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported. Russia seized the rigs at Ukraine's Chornomornaftogaz enterprise, a subsidiary of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz, in 2014. On June 20, Russia said Ukraine's Armed Forces had struck the rigs.