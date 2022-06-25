Russian senator in Crimea Olga Kovitidi said firefighters tried to reach the rigs but could not as the fire had already reached the well, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported. Russia seized the rigs at Ukraine's Chornomornaftogaz enterprise, a subsidiary of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz, in 2014. On June 20, Russia said Ukraine's Armed Forces had struck the rigs.