Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalRussia says fire continues at seized drilling rigs in Black Sea after Ukrainian attack

This item is part of our running news digest

June 21, 2022 3:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian senator in Crimea Olga Kovitidi said firefighters tried to reach the rigs but could not as the fire had already reached the well, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported. Russia seized the rigs at Ukraine's Chornomornaftogaz enterprise, a subsidiary of state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz, in 2014. On June 20, Russia said Ukraine's Armed Forces had struck the rigs. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok