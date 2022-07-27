Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalRussia claims 2.8 million Ukrainians have entered Russia since start of invasion; Ukraine calls it forced deportation.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 24, 2022 6:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Russia’s state news agency, the number includes almost 500,000 Ukrainian children. Russia claims half of the people came from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The report doesn't reveal the number of Ukrainians who left Russia. On July 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deporting over 2 million Ukrainians. 

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 3.7 million Ukrainian refugees registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in European countries. Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic were the main destinations. In total, 6 million Ukrainian refugees are recorded across Europe.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok