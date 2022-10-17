Romania to allocate $400,000 for Ukraine as part of NATO assistance package
October 15, 2022 10:24 pm
Romania "allotted up to $1.4 million as a voluntary contribution to NATO Trust Funds for enhancing resilience and defense capacities" of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Jordan, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Oct. 15.
Ukraine, in particular, will receive $400,000.
Ukraine will also receive $400 million in humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia, Saudi state news agency SPA reported earlier on Oct. 15, as well as $1.3 billion from the IMF, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Oct. 13.
