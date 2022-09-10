Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReznikov: Russia will face a new 'Nuremberg' trial after their defeat

September 10, 2022 12:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"I am convinced that the tribunal and the future 'Nuremberg' await them all, even if they are judged in absentia or posthumously," Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told RBK Ukraine. Reznikov also argued for a system of security guarantees from the U.S., EU, U.K., and Turkey to prevent another invasion from happening.

