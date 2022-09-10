Reznikov: Russia will face a new 'Nuremberg' trial after their defeat
September 10, 2022 12:19 pm
"I am convinced that the tribunal and the future 'Nuremberg' await them all, even if they are judged in absentia or posthumously," Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told RBK Ukraine. Reznikov also argued for a system of security guarantees from the U.S., EU, U.K., and Turkey to prevent another invasion from happening.
