Reuters: Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin's address
This item is part of our running news digest
September 21, 2022 1:19 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
After Russian President Vladimir Putin's morning address on Sept. 21, in which he ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists, one-way flights out of Russia started to sell out quickly, Reuters reports. Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul and Yerevan – destinations that allow Russians visa-free entry – were sold out, the media wrote, referring to Aviasales data.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.