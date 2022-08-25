Putin signs decree to expand Russian armed forces to 2 million.
August 25, 2022 4:54 pm
The decree increases the armed forces by 137,000 personnel, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported. According to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s decree, the armed forces will employ up to 1.15 million military personnel and 890,000 non-military personnel.
