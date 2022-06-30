Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said there was no terrorist act in Kremenchuk, Russian state-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported on June 29. "Nobody just fires at fields. The Russian army does not strike any civilian objects. There is no need for this. We have all the possibilities to determine what is where, and we achieve these goals with modern high-precision long-range weapons," he said. Russia’s defense ministry earlier admitted responsibility for a missile strike that destroyed a shopping mall in Kremenchuk but denied reports of civilian casualties. At least 20 people were killed and 59 injured in the attack.