Prosecutors: Russia has killed 377 children in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 11:54 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Prosecutor General's Office also said that at least 733 had been injured. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the numbers are expected to be higher since they do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing
.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.