Prosecutor General's Office records 34,000 Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 19, 2022 7:09 pm
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Sept. 19 that investigators were focusing on crimes committed during the Russian occupation of a part of Kharkiv Oblast, especially in Izium. The figure also includes ongoing investigations of cases in Bucha and Irpin in Kyiv Oblast.
