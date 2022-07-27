Vadym Stolar, a lawmaker who was formerly a member of the banned pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform-For Life faction, has sold his TV channels Live, Odesa.Live and Typical Kyiv to businesswoman Hanna Kovalyova, she said on July 26. Earlier in July, a similar decision was made by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, who decided to give up his broadcasting licenses. By doing so, he sought to avoid being officially classified as an oligarch in Ukraine. According to anti-oligarch law, one of the criteria for defining an oligarch is having considerable influence over media.