Politico: US to strengthen sanctions against Iran

Washington plans to impose further sanctions against Tehran for helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, Politico reported, citing an undisclosed U.S. official.

The U.S. crackdown follows reports that Iran intended to supply missiles to Russia. The economic sanctions and possibly some export controls could also target third parties cooperating with Tehran and Moscow.

The Politico report comes in the wake of a massive attack by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones on Kyiv early on Oct. 17.