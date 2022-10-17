Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 17, 2022 4:26 pm
It is the last tranche of the $4.5 billion grant provided by the U.S. from the World Bank's trust fund, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. Ukraine will spend the money on pensions and social care. On Sept. 14, Shmyhal said Ukraine relies on its foreign partners to face massive expenses in the coming year as the budget deficit in 2023 may amount to around $38 billion.

