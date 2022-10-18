Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
PM Shmyhal: Hundreds of settlements cut off from electricity after Russia's recent attacks

October 17, 2022 1:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in three Ukrainian regions in the morning of Oct. 17, causing power outages in "hundreds of settlements," according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. 

Five kamikaze drones were fired at energy facilities in Kyiv; a residential building Russia has also launched missile attacks on critical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts, said Shmyhal.

State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that emergency cutoffs may be scheduled in central and northern Ukraine and urged citizens to reduce electricity consumption in the evening hours.

Ukraine's military downed 37 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones on Oct. 17; all drone attacks, including on the capital, were coming from the south.

