Friday, July 1, 2022

externalCNN: Pentagon reviewing 1,300 proposals for innovative weapons and tech to help Ukraine.

July 1, 2022 1:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Pentagon received 1,300 proposals from 800 companies that are looking to introduce new weapons that will help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The proposals center around Ukraine's key military needs and include weapons capabilities for air defense, anti-armor, anti-personnel, coastal defense, anti-tank, unmanned aerial systems, counter battery, and secure communications.

