CNN: Pentagon reviewing 1,300 proposals for innovative weapons and tech to help Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 1, 2022 1:46 am
SEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Pentagon received 1,300 proposals from 800 companies that are looking to introduce new weapons that will help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The proposals center around Ukraine's key military needs and include weapons capabilities for air defense, anti-armor, anti-personnel, coastal defense, anti-tank, unmanned aerial systems, counter battery, and secure communications.